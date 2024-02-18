Fedez-Codacons, the singer's lawyers speak of “dark forces at work”

Between Fedez and the Codacons now it's war. The rapper goes on the attack over the accusations of “nothingness” and complaint. One filed with the prosecutor's office in Milan lawsuit towards the consumer association. Fedez's parents take to the field as sole administrators of Doom srl and Zedef srl and hypothesize the crimes of slander and defamation. Slander, which is the crime committed by someone who accuses someone before the judicial authorities knowing that he is innocent, is hypothesized for the person exposed to Financial Police which called for an investigation into the rapper and his actual properties. The document states that “for some time the Codacons association has undertaken a media and judicial campaign almost daily” towards Federico Lucia.

“For alleged behavior that is reprehensible or not at all criminally relevant“, continue Fedez's lawyers and Il Corriere della Sera reports it. They then point out: “All the objections raised by Codacons with its attacks turned out to be unfounded and instrumentalmade solely to attack him, unfairly”. In fact, there would be four proceedings started in Milan in 2020, while the preliminary hearing is underway in Rome for a fifth accusation regarding a banner published by the association on Coronavirus.

But they are also capable, Fedez's lawyers continue, of “instilling in the average reader due to the expressions used, albeit in hypothetical form, the false belief that are behind corporate actions illicit conduct“. Evoking “elusive, insinuating scenarios, with indefinite and disturbing contours”. From which “even the impression of dark forces at work for no one knows what arcane and hidden reasons”.