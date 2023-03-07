Fedez’s distance was due to his health problems, which even prevented him from walking: the rapper’s outburst on Instagram

After weeks of silence and media leaks, Fedez has decided to break the silence on what really happened in the Ferragnez house.

Since the end of the Sanremo Festival, the rapper is disappeared from social media, while his wife Chiara Ferragni has stopped posting together with her husband. Many have convinced themselves that the two, given what happened on the Ariston stage, were in crisis.

Today Fedez reveals that his distance was due to some Health problems that struck him and that Chiara Ferragno always remained close to him, taking care of him and of the children, even though she found herself in a media storm quite heavy.

The artist explained that since he had pancreatic cancer, he has neglected his mental health and relied on psychiatric drugs, which he changed periodically, with the aim of finding the one that suited him. Unfortunately, as he himself revealed, what he was prescribed in January, a very strong antidepressant, resulted in important side effects. Nervous tics and mouth tremors (the stutter that everyone has seen in his social videos).

Thus, Fedez has chosen to suspend it without scaling it and this has led to other unexpected effects. Nausea, cognitive blur, headache, dizziness and muscle spasms that have even unable to walk. This is why the rapper was absent from the presentation of Lol.

Today she is better, she has lost 5 kg and is still dizzy, but thanks to the support of Chiara Ferragni, she is picking up.

How is Fedez today

I’m not 100%, I’m still dizzy and sweating, but day after day I’m getting better. This period was unhappy, but it made me understand many things. How much I want to focus on my mental health and my family, my wife. All sorts of things have been said about her. She was the only person who was close to me.

Any traumatic event in your life, take care of your mental health and your wounds. Because if you don’t, it’s your wounds that will claim in the worst way. I will face the dramatic events of my life with the most uphill and painful road, that of therapy. No more looking for shortcuts.

Fedez concluded his long outburst, publishing a photo of his hand intertwined with that of Chiara Ferragni, to show everyone that there is no crisis between them and that they love each other as always.

The influencer shared that same shot, confirming what her husband said, accompanying her with a Heart.