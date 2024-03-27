A Ferrari for Fedez (and for his father). The rapper, from his Instagram profile, shows the supercar that he gave himself: it is a Ferrari Roma Spider. “The first delivered in Italy”, says Fedez in the stories that show the emotion of father Franco, thrilled with the new purchase. “I set it up for you,” the father says. “He will drive it more than me,” says Fedez, with a prediction confirmed immediately. The father sits behind the wheel for the first mini-test. Ferrari Roma, as the rapper's father explains, is offering the canvas roof again “after 60 years”. The price of the new Ferrari, a jewel powered by a 620 HP twin-turbo V8 engine, is around 250 thousand euros.