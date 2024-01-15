Fedez remained alone in Milan while Chiara Ferragni, overwhelmed by the storm over the Pandoro case, fled to the mountains with her children. In the meantime, a new episode of Muschio Selvaggio has been released, where the rapper goes hunting for a user who insulted him. The rapper shows the photo of this 'Davidone' and invites him to disclose his name and surname. Fedez's words, during the episode of Muschio Selvaggio in which David Parenzo and Gabrone are guests, bounce off X. And it's a storm. The photo, in fact, shows another user, an Inter fan well known in what Fedez himself defines as 'football Twitter'.

The user in question, from whom 'Davidone' allegedly stole the photo, is identified by the nickname Wazza. “I think we have a problem… I've already taken steps to sue Davidone, but I think that's not his fucking face, but mine. Fedez managed to make the whole Twitter Calcio like me”, writes Wazza ironically in a series of posts.

“I have a battle with football Twitter…”, says Fedez recalling the story involving his son Leone, protagonist a few weeks ago at San Siro for a Milan match. “My son went to the field with the footballers, like many children do. Some took the photo with my son and Theo Hernandez. One wrote 'You only have one bullet, who do you shoot?'. Another wrote 'I hope that Leone Lucia Ferragni gets cancer in her right lung'. They accuse me of black humor about Emanuela Orlandi, I made a joke and you know who I am: name, surname, everything”, says the rapper.

“My son, being known, unleashed this stuff here. How do you justify something like that? If you touch my children in this way, I'm not okay with it… One of the two, identified, through the lawyer, said he wants to send an anonymous but apologetic letter… They can tell me that I'm wrong for putting my children online, but I I want the virtual world to be the same as the real world. Do you want to apologize? You make me a nice video, if you get on your knees even better… If you touch my children, I will devastate you. It's illegal? I don't give a shit. If I had known who these people are, I would have just reported it,” he adds.

“It's true, I'm leveraging the power I have because if I were a normal person I wouldn't have the tools to defend myself…”, therefore, the attack on Davidone with the wrong photo. “The next one I'm going to get is this Davidone…”, he says, showing the photo of a user who rejoiced at the illness that struck the rapper. “When will you put your name and surname…”, says Fedez. “I will go to Davidone's family, to Davidone's girlfriend, to Davidone's employer…”.