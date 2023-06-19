The rapper’s tattoo recalls a photograph of his daughter Vittoria published on social media for some time

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

Fedez got a new tattoo. In one of the few spaces left free on his skin, on the left thigh, she decided to represent the face of his daughter Vittoria who just turned two years old. Naturally after having made the tattoo with Gabriele Anakin, famous on social networks for his tattoos, she decided to publish the chosen image on social networks. And there was no shortage of criticism.

Indeed if in 2019 Fedez he chose to tattoo Leo as Cupid under his wrist, for Vittoria he chose a decidedly more particular image. In fact, the second daughter of Chiara Ferragni and Federico Lucia is "famous" on social media for often making funny faces, reproposed by the well-known father through his Instagram profile from 14.8 million followers. For those who follow the rapper, the passion that the little girl once had for Luis Sal is known, as well as the little desire to say the word dad. A naughty soul for "la Vitto" as the Ferragni-Lucia family calls it, which Fedez asked Anakin to imprint on his skin, through a photograph in which he is on the high chair with a frowning look. A photo that has been circulated on social media for some time and on which Fedez had already joked in the past.

But we know that on social networks every occasion is good to create controversy. Fedez has published the photo of the tattoo which depicts Vittoria, accompanied by the ironic writing "Find someone who looks at you with the same love with which my daughter looks at me … And then get him tattooed" together with the smile emoji with the drop, which embodies the worried and ironic smile. The tattoo is impressive in how realistic it is. Unfortunately, however, irony is a quality that is not very present on social networks, especially among those who comment that in fact they contested the choice because it does not embody the beauty of the little girl. Over one million likes and 6,700 comments for the image posted by Fedez who pointed out in the stories "It does not reflect Vittoria's beauty but it does reflect her soul". Then followed by other stories in which the little girl also looks at her father's leg.

The body of Fedez he’s full of tattoos, as pretty much everyone knows. A few months ago, after the operation to remove the pancreatic tumor, he covered his back with a phoenix that tightens the needle of the stitches and was reborn from the ashes of the fire lit by his children to embody the strength they gave him. as he explained after realizing it. Tattoos are something personal and everyone is free to represent what they prefer. Then at the same time on social networks all users are free to express their opinion. And in this case, Fedez fans didn’t like Vittoria’s photo and they didn’t hesitate to let him know.