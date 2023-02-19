The controversies and indiscretions behind the kiss on live television between Fedez and Rosa Chemical have no intention of ceasing. And after a long absence from social networks, the rappers are back on Instagram with an unprecedented outburst. Fedez’s wrath was triggered by the interest of many journalists in his private life, given the many rumors that speak of a crisis with Chiara Ferragni … An interest that sent him into a rage.

The rapper, always very active on Instagram, has disappeared from the radar for days and Ferragni is also launching conflicting messages that have led their many fans to think of the worst.

Fedez returns to social media and is furious. She has decided to address her many followers trying to explain what she has experienced in the last few hours. “Today I facilitated the work of an investigative journalist,” says the rapper. Fedez reveals that a Mediaset journalist contacted all of his childhood friends to find out if she was homosexual or if she had something to hide. “Dear journalist, I am not homosexual. If I were, I would say so. And I believe that the work of investigative journalism is difficult to reconcile with investigations of the ca ** o like these ”, he vents himself. Accompanying the video with the provocative writing: “The priorities of journalism. You suck.” The harsh attack on the transmission and the director, for which the journalist in question works, also continues in the second story.

Fedez speaks and the voices of his children are heard in the background, then the shot changes and you can see the unmistakable furnishings of the Ferragnez house, which has appeared millions of times in the Instagram stories of the two. Fedez, therefore, is at his home.

But the matter does not end here. The journalist replies by claiming that no journalist from the “Fuori dal coro” show has gone around asking questions about his personal life. Yet Fedez spoke to us directly, so in the stories the journalist Mario Giordano lies by playing the audio of the phone call between Fedez and the journalist. The woman expressly says “We send it on the air to ‘out of the chorus'”.

Thus ends the stories of Fedez, visibly altered and shaken by the situation. A Fedez, we feel like saying, a little different from the usual. Probably tried from these days after Sanremo.