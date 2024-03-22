Only five months have passed since the internal bleeding that struck him. You will remember entering the hospital Fedez among a thousand rumors, urgency, emergency and alarmism. Then he left the hospital alongside his wife Chiara Ferragni, who returned from afar for him. It really seems like another time.

The rapper now reassures his fans about his on social media health conditions. With a message on Instagram, the rapper announced that he had finally regained weight and was gradually returning to his normal life.

Last September, Fedez underwent two transfusions following internal bleeding caused by two ulcers. Since then, she has never hidden his fragility, opening up totally and courageously to her followers on topics such as cancer, depression and the importance of mental health. All themes that have made her person even more interesting and complex than she previously appeared to fans and simple “passing” admirers.

Furthermore, the rapper published a post on social media with photos from two years ago: they show him in the hospital with bandages and plasters. Fans have noticed that his now ex-wife is missing from this “memory” post.

Meanwhile, i rumors on the crisis with Chiara Ferragni they are becoming more and more determined on how irreparable the breakup is. On the occasion of Father's Day, the digital entrepreneur did not make any reference to the rapper on her Instagram profile. Even her son Leo's birthday was celebrated separately. Both parents were present at the party, but posted photos on their profiles without each other.

Leone's birthday was the first family event to visually confirm the marital crisis of the couple. According to rumors in recent weeks, Fedez no longer lives with his family in their Milanese penthouse. Not only that: she doesn't seem to want to go back, in addition to the fact that she has been looking for (and perhaps finding) a home in the last few days. The rift between the two becomes increasingly evident. Even the desire to no longer publish on social media the faces of the children it could become a new legal battle.