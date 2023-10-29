Fedez asks Giorgia Meloni’s government not to cut the psychologist bonus in the 2024 budget. “Istat data says that there are 2 million young people with mental problems. AIFA says that among the 20 most prescribed drugs, 6 are psychotropic drugs or anxiolytics. There is an emergency and it is known to everyone, but it is not at the center of any political debate”, says the guest rapper of Fabio Fazio on Che tempo che fa. “The last government allocated 25 million euros for the psychologist bonus, covering 10% of the request. The current government has cut this figure to 5 million. I ask Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister Giorgetti not to cut these funds because it means spitting in the faces of families”, says Fedez.