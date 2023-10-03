According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Fedez would have been excluded among the expected guests a Beasts, the program hosted by Francesca Fagnani. The CEO of Rai took care of revealing the truth about the matter.

Fedez should have been present in the studio Beasts together with the others guests. However, his interview would have been blocked because of hers two last participations. The first dates back to May 1st, during the concert in Rome, while the second dates back to February 2023, when she mimed a hot scene with Rosa Chemical on the stage of the Ariston theater at the Sanremo Festival.

Rai’s CEO made further statements on the matter, Roberto Sergio. These were his words released to the “Corriere della Sera”, after the birth of numerous controversy on the rapper’s exclusion:

I wish Fedez a speedy and definitive recovery and I am deeply sorry that the editorial decision taken by Rai, over ten days ago, exploded instrumentally during his hospitalization.

Therefore, according to what the CEO claims, the reason the absence of Chiara Ferragni’s husband is not linked to the fee, as many thought, but to his latest “performance” on TV:

The problem does not refer to paid or unpaid presence. The decision is linked to an assessment of opportunities referring to his latest presences in Rai, both for May 1st and for the last Sanremo and to statements towards the company that require further time to find itself in a different and more serene.

Fedez hospitalized urgently: the doctor speaks

There news Fedez’s exclusion came suddenly at a very delicate moment in his life. In fact, a few days ago, the rapper was urgently admitted to hospital due to aanatomical ulcer. It was declared by the surgeon who explained that there is cause for concern because: