Yesterday at 2 pm the official video of Mille was released, a new hit that sees the collaboration between Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti. Today the rapper posted in his stories the sketches of the outfits that Donatella Versace created for him.

Just like on the stage ofAriston for Sanremo 2021 Fedez he chose once again Donatella Versace as a designer for her outfits on the occasion of the official video of One thousand.

Today the rapper posted in his Instagram stories sketches for i look that Donatella Versace designed for him, and here the baroque prints and impeccably cut suits dominate the sketches shown by Fedez and in the same video, next to the clothes Gucci of Achilles Laurel and to those GCDS of Orietta Berti.

Donatella Versace for Fedez

Today Fedez posted in his Instagram stories the sketches of Donatella Versace for the looks of Fedez in the video of One thousand.

Just like for Sanremo 2021, the rapper once again wanted the most famous Italian designer in the world to take care of the outfits for this occasion.

In the sketches you can see the white suit with an impeccable cut and the shirts with the unmistakable Baroque print that has distinguished the maison since Gianni Versace.

The friendship between Fedez and Donatella

Between Fedez is Donatella Versace there is a friendship that binds the two characters beyond professional relationships. More than once on social the two showed, between stories is post to be friends and the designer herself wanted to show her support for the rapper on the occasion of his speech in favor of DDL Zan on the stage of the First May.

The rapper also had the stylist as a guest on his podcast Moss Wild, carrying out a long interview in which Donatella Versace he told a lot of background about his career and his private life.