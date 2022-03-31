Finally, good news for the Ferragnez. Fedez was discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he had been hospitalized for a few days following surgery for the removal of a neuroendocrine tumor in the pancreas. Two weeks ago the operation, then the recovery, always with Chiara Ferragni alongside, and today his resignation: what were his first words?

Ansa gave the news that family, friends, colleagues and fans had been waiting for days. The Italian news agency also asked Fedez to comment on his out of the hospital and her first impressions after the surgery were certainly very delicate. And his first words were:

I’m fine.

Fedez had been at San Raffaele in Milan since last March 22, hospitalized in the solvent department, where he was able to stay together with the wife Chiara Ferragni. A few days before the announcement of the disease and then the surgery, which according to the doctors went well.

According to what has been learned in the last hours, in which the Corriere della Sera had also hypothesized the delivery of the letters of resignation this morning, in the hospital the singer would have already received a first course of therapy to deal with pancreatic cancer, to which the doctors subjected him to surgery.

Not an easy moment for Fedez, not only for what concerns the disease, the operation and the treatment path that he will have to face. But also because of the distance from his dearest affections, Leone and Vittoria first of all.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

Fedez resigned from San Raffaele in Milan: he is fine and happy to return home

In Fedez hospital he wanted to thank all the doctors and nurses who took care of him. And on social media he also wanted to say thanks to those who supported him remotely even though they didn’t know him.

For example, the children of the pediatric ward of the Milan hospital, who sent him a nice gift, in the hope that he could recover quickly and return to his children who are waiting for him at home with open arms.