Chiara had returned quickly from Paris, the emergency operation saved the rapper’s life

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

Fedez through a story on Instagramconfirms the rumors circulating in the last few hours, it was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. Chiara Ferragni left Paris in the last few hours and returned to Milan to be with her children.

fedez in hospital — In the last few hours the news of a hospitalization of Fedez in hospital. Chiara Ferragni he had posted a story on Instagram saying he had left Paris fashion week in a hurry due to an unspecified emergency. Immediately afterwards she published others together with her children, as if to reassure everyone about the health of the little ones and to show a pinch of serenity to them too. The indiscretion of a possible hospitalization for the rupture of two ulcers and internal bleeding had emerged through social media. The same Fedezor rather someone from his entourage through his profile, published a story with a writing explaining what happened. See also These are some of the best exercises to work the trapezius muscle

the statement on instagram — “In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me” Fedez wrote on Instagram “because support in these moments is always good. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers that have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two transfusions I’m much better now. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life.” These words of hers also came to put a stop to the many rumors that had begun to circulate on social media. Fedez he was rushed to hospital after two ulcers ruptured, according to Ansa he is in the surgery department of the hospital Fatebenefratelli Sacco of Milan.

the clues — On the afternoon of Friday 29 September the news began to spread following the story published by Chiara Ferragni in which he said he had left Paris together with his friend Chiara Biasi to return to Milan for an emergency. Fedez’s silence on social media had everyone worried. Then when Davide Marra, better known as Mr. Marra of Mucchio Selvaggio, during a live broadcast on Twitch said to send a hug to Fedez “and I won’t say anything else”, it seemed clear that something had happened to the rapper and X Factor judge. Recall that last year Fedez he was treated and operated on for a form of pancreatic cancer that was fortunately quickly identified. See also The 5 key footballers of Monterrey against Tijuana on matchday 13