With Belen as a guest at Muschio Selvaggio, Fedez said he wanted to open an OnlyFans profile with his wife

During an episode of “Wild Moss” which saw Belen Rodriguez as a guest, Fedez made a shock statement. The famous singer admitted that he had thought about the idea of ​​opening a OnlyFans profile together with his wife Chiara Ferragni. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Fedez ends up again in the center of the gossip. This time to make the Milanese rapper the protagonist of a gossip and there were some statements made by himself during one bet of “Wild Moss”.

In the company of Belen Rodriguezinside the “Muschio Selvaggio” studio, Chiara Ferragni’s husband asked her guest if he had a profile on OnlyFans. Then came the revelation which certainly did not go unnoticed by all viewers of the program:

Belén do you have Only Fans? My wife and I talked about it. My wife may only post pictures of her feet. Not of our feet together, only of Chiara’s. Then maybe she gives the money to charity.

Belen Rodriguez said she doesn’t know what OnlyFans is. In light of this, the Milanese rapper explained to the showgirl that she is one platform accessed by subscription to see exclusive content. This was the answer of the Argentine model:

Ah, I would be a billionaire. However, now after two parts. And to see the material do they have to pay? I should do it? No, Instagram already stresses me out. I can not do it.

Later, Fedez, with some embarrassment, admitted to following some profiles. However, it only does this for work reasons. These are his words: