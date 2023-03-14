Without any shadow of a doubt, Fedez is one of the most beloved celebrities talked about in the world of entertainment. Over the last few hours, the Milanese rapper has decided to say goodbye to his platinum blonde and has shaved his hair off. Let’s find out all the details of his new look together.

A back to the origins for Fedez. The Milanese rapper is very active on social media where he shares content related to his daily life, his family and professional life. Despite this, in the last period, the husband of Clare Ferragni he had decided to get one break from social media to try and recover from an emotional breakdown.

In fact, a few days ago, it was he himself who broke the silence on the matter and declared that he had dealt with it Health problems related to the use of antidepressants. In any case, in the complicated period he is going through, the singer has decided to contact his trusted hairdresser to become the protagonist of a drastic change of look.

He himself said goodbye to the platinum blond and cut his i zero hair. It goes without saying that everything has been accurately documented on social media. In fact, Chiara Ferragni’s husband has made public a video on his Instagram profile that portrays him while a barber shaves his hair. It also returned to his natural color. We are currently unaware of the reasons of this choice but we know that Fedez has always liked the aesthetic changes.

Fedez’s outburst

A few days ago, Fedez appeared in tears on social media letting himself go to a tough guy outburst. After a few weeks of silence, the Milanese rapper said he was facing a complicated period in which health problems have taken over. However, thanks also to the support of his wife and his entire family, it now seems that he is living a moment of tranquility.