“The tumor has made me a worse person.” To support it is Fedez. The singer said so in his podcast on YouTube ‘Wild Moss’ speaking of the neuroendocrine cancer of the pancreas that struck him and for which he was operated on.

“They say that cancer reveals the meaning of life, but with the c….”, He said. “When I got sick with cancer – explained the artist – the story that must have been in my head was: I had cancer and consequently this experience will improve me as a human being. But who the…. did you say that? “. Fedez then added: “They tell you that when you get sick you discover the true meaning of life, but with the c…., My life got worse, I became depressed and I became a worse human being after cancer. And that’s the cool thing about my cancer. Why should I be a better person? ”.