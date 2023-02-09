Nice curtain during yesterday’s episode of Muschio Selvaggio, Fedez’s podcast transplanted to Sanremo for the week of the Festival. Guests The Cousins ​​of Campagna who, between one joke and another, were also able to interact with Damiano David, frontman of the Maneskin. There is bad blood between the two bands, due to the repeated criticisms of the Cousins ​​towards the rock group, but today, perhaps, a first brick for peace has been laid.

During the interview Fedez picked up the phone and surprisingly called Damiano. “Hello potato, do I bother you?” the rapper begins. The Maneskin singer, a little surprised, asks him the reason for the phone call and Fedez replies: “I’m here with the Cousins ​​from Campagna, they wanted to say hello. Come on, make peace.”

At this point the historic Italian band surprises the rapper: “No, but what peace! It was a wonderful thing.” And Fedez: “They are very happy, they love you”. Damiano closes: “Congratulations for yesterday evening”. Peace made? Judging by the Maneskin leader’s coldness, probably not all the old grievances have been overcome.