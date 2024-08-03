Fedez Makes a Profit With His Talent Agency “Doom”

While the crisis of Chiara Ferragni’s company continues to be discussed, Fedez celebrates a record 2023 for his agency, Doom. According to Repubblica, The agency’s balance sheet shows final profits of 1.3 million euros, a significant jump from 392,502 euros in 2022. Sales revenues increased from 10 to 11.46 million euros.

A clear and targeted response to those who speculated that the Pandoro case could undermine Fedez’s career. But what exactly does Doom do? The agency deals with the management of the rights of various talents in the entertainment world, specializing in tiktokers and influencers. Among the talents represented by Doom are well-known names such as Andrea Damante, Elisa Altamura, Andrea Zelletta, Natalia Paragoni and Gaia Visco Gilardi.

Under the direction of Annamaria Berrinzaghi, Fedez’s mother and sole administrator, Doom has seen significant growth. In addition, mother Annamaria also legally represented Zedef, Fedez’s company, which owns 100% of Doom, during the shareholders’ meeting on June 28.