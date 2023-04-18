Fedez breaks the silence on Luis Sal: “It’s not true that we fought”

Intercepted by Strip the News in the episode broadcast on the evening of Monday 17 April 2023, Fedez spoke for the first time about the alleged dispute with Luis Sal.

In fact, the youtuber hasn’t been at the rapper’s side for several weeks in the podcast hosted by the two, Wild Moss.

An absence that had made noise and that neither of the two protagonists had ever justified in any way, which is why the most disparate rumors had chased each other including that of the possible quarrel between the two precisely.

Fedez thought about breaking the silence who, precisely with regard to Luis Sal, to the microphones of Striscia La Notizia said: “At this moment we have not argued. Due to my health problems there was a stop of the podcast and then since he was in France for other commitments I preferred to resume by myself. For me he is therapeutic. He helps me talk to other people”.

The rapper therefore denied that the two had argued even if he did not clarify when and above all if the youtuber will return to his side in conducting the podcast.

Joined by Valerio Staffelli, who presented him with the Golden Tapir, the singer also spoke of his vacation in Dubai, defined for some time as a “Disneyland of horrors”, stating: “I have a lot to make up for. I start by saying that consistency is not one of my great virtues”.