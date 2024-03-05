In this last period Fedez and Chiara Ferragni are making a lot of noise. After the separation, many rumors arose, some of which were denied. Today however, the singer decided to break the silence after Chiara's interview with What's the weather like. Let's find out together what his words were.

Fedez speaks to the microphones of Pomeriggio 5

There love story which made thousands of Italians dream between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has now ended a few weeks ago. After the recent scandals surrounding them, their breakup has attracted a lot of attention. Last March 3rd Chiara Ferragni was a guest at Fazio to What's the weather like Sunday 3 March. Fedez has given few interviews and has spoken little about the separation issue, asking on several occasions to respect his privacy. Today, however, he decided to speak freely to the microphones of Afternoon 5.

Michel Dessì, correspondent of Afternoon 5, managed to intercept the singer under his house. In previous interviews Fedez he had always reiterated that his absolute priority is his children. Today, in reference to his privacy regarding the affair he says:

“I publish what I want and hide what I want from my life. If I want to decide to have privacy at this moment I can ask for it”

The correspondent asked the singer about the wedding ring on his finger, since it has been the subject of scandal on several occasions. Fedez, slightly annoyed by the questions, joked about the importance of this story, pointing out that people should find a hobby different from their private life. At the moment the singer does not seem willing to explain the situation with Chiara. He will most likely understand when the best time is to tell the world what he is feeling.