After Chiara Ferragni’s scolding, Fedez makes no reference to his wife in the post on Instagram

One day after the end of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Fedez has published a post on his Instagram profile dedicated to his friends. However, after the passionate kiss with Rosa Chemical which was followed by a good scolding by his wife on the stage of the Ariston Theater, there is no trace of Chiara Ferragni among her photos. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the fifth and last evening of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Fedez was scolded by his wife on stage at the Ariston Theater. The reason of the dispute is related to kiss snapped with Rosa Chemical following his performance.

After a few hours of silence, the Milanese rapper is finally back active on social media in which he has published a post dedicated to his friends. The images in question depict some of the artists competing such as Marco Mengoni, Tananai, Lazza, Rosa Chemical, Salmo, Ariete and also the maestro Beppe Vessicchio. In the caption he wrote:

Congratulations to all the artist friends of this Festival, I love you deeply. I’m really happy for you, enjoy this deserved moment of glory. May love always triumph.

Among his photos there is no trace of Clare Ferragni, one of the most awaited faces of the singing festival directed by Amadeus. However, it is in later Stories that the singer did reference to the wife. In fact, Federico shared the tweets posted a few hours before the debut of the influencer on the stage of the Ariston Theater:

I’m proud of you. I love you.

Meanwhile, Chiara Ferragni has published a thank you posts on her social account in which, however, her husband is not involved. The digital entrepreneur shared a video in which he only shows himself together with his son Lion.