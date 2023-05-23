Fedez, because the interview with Maria De Filippi in Muschio Selvaggio was skipped: “He wanted me to come to Rome”

Fedez answers questions from his fans and talks about the excellent guests he has attempted to bring to his podcast. During a live Instagram, the Milanese rapper revealed that he had tried to contact characters such as Ibrahimovi, Valentino Rossi and Vasco Rossi to take part in Muschio Selvaggio, which for some time has been leading without his shoulder Luis Sal.

Fedez said he has been trying to get to Harry Styles for some time, so far without success, while Rocco Siffredi will not be a guest on the podcast because, according to the former X Factor judge, he would have asked for a fee. Maria De Filippi was also invited and would have agreed to take part in the podcast. The condition set by the Canale 5 presenter was that Fedez had come to Rome for the interview. In the end the interview was canceled, perhaps due to other commitments. It is not clear whether another one has been planned.