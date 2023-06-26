During the last episode of Muscio Selvaggio, Fedez launched some rather explicit broadsides at Gerry Scotti, a guest in a historic episode of his podcast. The well-known conductor in a video on TikTok had shown a little tree, making fun of the orphan format of Luis Sal: It’s bad to say, but this is what remains of the Wild Moss. We try to water it every day, but it’s going away.”

In this latest episode of the podcast, which saw Morgan as a guest, Fedez wanted to reply to the Canale 5 presenter: “Dear friend Gerry Scotti, since you came to Muschio Selvaggio, I don’t know why, you keep insulting us. He came here, we had a wonderful episode and I ventured to say that I didn’t know who Strehler was, he did an interview where I said I was ignorant. Yet, that day, searches for Strehler skyrocketed on Google, so I somehow helped publicize Strehler’s name.”

The reference is to the gaffe of the rapper who during the episode admitted that he did not know who Strehler was, a sacred monster of the theater. Morgan intervened to give his opinion on the concept of ignorance: “It’s an interesting word, it has nothing to do with feelings, it means ‘not knowing’. I too am ignorant, yet I am a cultured man, but the things I don’t know are actually many more”.

The singer-songwriter then spoke above all of his father’s suicide when he was a boy: “I bragged about it. It is a dissociative gesture, a desperate gesture. You use this thing, trying to find a utility in it. Because otherwise, in addition to the damage you have a joke. It was spontaneous. I felt it the day of the funeral, I felt privileged to be the son of a suicide. My philosophy began that day. Philosophy has begun. Because philosophy is asking yourself: what is this?”.