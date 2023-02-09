Rai responds to Fedez’s freestyle against the government and Codacons, after the rapper had taken responsibility for his words

Sanremo isn’t beautiful if it’s not a fight. After having witnessed the rosy scenography destroyed by Blanco during the first episode of the 2023 Festival, the second evening did not disappoint lovers of controversy either. He thought about throwing fuel on the fire Fedezin connection with the singing festival.

Fedez, Rai dissociates itself from personal attacks: the intervention of the director of Rai Uno, Stefano Coletta

The singer brought out his rapper side, launching into a freestyle against the Italian political class and the Codacons, without forgetting the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro.

Within minutes, he wreaked havoc with his own opinions. The minister ends up in the crosshairs Eugenia Rockella and the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Galeazzo Bignamiexponents of a government in which they are not reflected.

Credit: San Remo Rai

At the end of the performance, Fedez took charge of the statements expressed, explaining that he had bypassed the checks from the Rai. He did not ask for approval, therefore, citing the art. 21 of the Constitution (described, in an exemplary manner, by Roberto Benigni the previous evening), he underlined that the utterances are exclusively the result of his thoughts on him.

In case the message had not been understood by everyone, the clarifications are now arriving from the top management of state TV. During the traditional press conference, the director of Rai Uno, Stefano Colettahe explained, on behalf of the company, to dissociate himself from Fedez’s personal attacks.

Meanwhile, Matteo Salvini preferred to barricade himself behind a laconic “no comment”. The Northern League leader had previously expressed his opposition to the performance of Roberto Benigniin front of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Fedez’s words have certainly left an imprint and it could not have been otherwise, also given the strength of the images used. In particular, the public was shocked by the moment when the singer showed an old photo of Bignami dressed as a Nazi, before destroying it.