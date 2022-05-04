Without a shadow of a doubt Chiara Ferragni And Fedez they are one of the most loved and respected couples in the world of social media. For the first time, the Milanese rapper appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala together with his wife. However, his look hid a detail super luxurious. Let’s find out together what it is.

Last night the Met Gala 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of New York. Between protagonist couples Chiara Ferragni and Fedez could not miss the event. The two wore the wonderful dresses curated by Donatella Versace.

Notably, the influencer sported a dress from total black diva combined with a series of gold jewels. As for the singer, the latter appeared on the red carpet with one jacket characterized by the collar covered with gold crystals.

However, in theoutfit of Fedez there was a detail that certainly did not escape most people. This is theclock super luxurious signed Hublot.

What the Milanese rapper wore on his wrist on the night of the Met Gala 2022 is the template Big Bang Unico Sapphire Baguettes. As for the color, the jewel is in total silver and is characterized by two stopwatches. Are you curious to know how much it costs?

In general, on luxury fashion sites, watches have a very high price. In fact, the models belonging to this collection can have a cost equal to 50 thousand euros up to the 100 thousand euros. Without a shadow of a doubt, the version the singer wore on his wrist is one of the more expensive ones. On the other hand, Chiara Ferragni is there Global Ambassador of the brand, for this reason it is not excluded that Fedez wore a unique and special watch model.