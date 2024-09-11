Fedez at the Feast of Our Lady of Consolation

The Archbishop of Reggio Calabria puts an end to the controversy over Fedez’s participation in the Feast of Our Lady of Consolation scheduled for September 17.

The rapper’s presence, in fact, had raised a storm with some parish priests and faithful who had asked the mayor to prevent the event because the singer’s values ​​were far from spirituality.

The Archbishop of Reggio Calabria, Monsignor Morrone, closed the matter by writing in a letter: “The Archdiocese, while recognizing that the municipal administration’s decision has sparked divisive reactions within the community, believes that it is essential to keep alive the Christian spirit of welcome and dialogue, especially on occasions like this, which recall the profound meaning of the Catholic faith. As Christians, we are called to welcome not only those who share our faith, but also those who are far from it or, in some cases, openly oppose it.”

According to the religious, “the presence of an artist whose musical productions may have raised criticism for the content of the lyrics, must not distract us from our evangelical mandate: to welcome everyone, even those who insult us, as Jesus recommends in the Gospel, and to bear witness with our presence and our behavior to the Gospel of Charity and forgiveness. Our Lady of Consolation is a symbol of welcome, protection and comfort for all the people of Reggio: believers and non-believers. Those who participate in the civil celebrations, regardless of their personal beliefs, will be able to see in the joyful devotion of our people a living testimony of faith and unity”.