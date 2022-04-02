When asked what Fedez will have to face now, his surgeon Massimo Falconi replies in an interview: “It must not end with the surgery”

Fedez returned home after surgery to remove the neuroendocrine tumor and part of the pancreas. Once again, Massimo Falconi, the surgeon who took care of the famous rapper, talks about his health conditions.

The surgery lasted six long hours inside the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and fortunately it ended as hoped. Falconi released another interview to the newspaper Republic. Here are his words:

The continuation of the therapies, after an operation to remove a Net, varies from patient to patient. There are cases in which the intervention is radical, thanks to the total removal of the mass and, therefore, only controls are necessary afterwards, without complementary oncological therapies. In other cases, however, in which it is possible to remove only a part of the disease, even 80 – 90%, post-operative therapies are required to control the remaining disease.

Fedez’s story has given hope to many people and demonstrated the importance of early diagnosis.

The surgeon then explained that checks over time are essential and that a path against this type of tumor never ends with a single surgery. What does it mean? Fedez will have to undergo periodic checks, initially every 6 months, then once a year.

It is possible to go back to one’s life, but not abandoning the controls that allow, in the event, an early diagnosis of the recovery of the disease.

After the long hospitalization, Fedez is back home and to welcome him were his two children, little Leone and little Vittoria.

For all this new and difficult path of his life, the rapper was able to count on the love and support of many people and his beloved Chiara Ferragni, who did not leave him alone even for a second.

Discharged from the hospital, his first words were “I’m fine”. Once home, Fedez posted a post for to thank all the staff of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and all those who supported and encouraged him in these days. “We come back to life”.