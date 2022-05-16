Without a shadow of a doubt Fedez is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of social media. After a few years away, the Milanese rapper recently made a tender gesture towards J-Ax. Are the two ready to make peace? Let’s find out what happened in detail.

A few years ago Fedez and J-Ax had decided to distance themselves because of one quarrel the reasons for which we do not know. However, it now appears that the two are ready to make peace. This was demonstrated by the gesture made by the Milanese rapper towards the former soloist of Articolo 31.

In detail, Chiara Ferragni’s husband posted a video on his Instagram Stories that portrays him in the car while listening to “Without paying”, the famous song born from the collaboration with J-Ax. In the video in question, the Milanese rapper tagged his friend who immediately shared the story on his Instgaram profile.

However, recently it was the same former soloist of Article 31 has some release declaration on his business relationship with Federico Lucia. These were his words:

With Fedez I had first of all an artistic affinity, the love for punk rock also united us. He is someone who wants to break the system. I tried to be an entrepreneur with him, but he’s not for me. I thought I could do it, but having employees took away my peace of mind. I was afraid for them, in the world of show business everything can end in an instant. Today even more than yesterday. I want serenity, I am a paranoid who suffers from anxiety.

However, none have come yet replica by the Milanese rapper who in the last period was forced to face a bad one illness, pancreatic cancer. After years and years of tensions and digs between the two artists, now it’s time to do peace? We just have to find out!