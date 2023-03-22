Fedez and the Ong ship: “I want to show my face to scare”

Fedez now start one new battlethe rapper’s next target is the rescue of the migrants. After the tragedy of Cutrocosting the lives of 88 people, including more than thirty children, Chiara’s husband Ferragni now he wants to get serious about trying to help solve the difficult issue of bailouts in Mediterranean. During the hosted by Cecilia Road on his podcast Wild MossFedez has expressed its intention to put its signature in the world of NGO and who intends to inquire about cost of a ship. It is known – reads the newspaper – that the rapper does not want to be second to nonenot even to my colleague Ghaliwhich a year ago bought a lifeboat for the NGO ship Mediterranea, with annex crowdfunding.

But Fedez is not content to shoot it big, because he has at the same time announced That will come aboard from the ResQof the homonymous Onlus, for a mission in the Mediterranean. “I want to see how much a ship costs, I want mine too just to put in my face and show it to scare“, says Fedez. It would obviously not be – continues the newspaper – nothing new, if we consider that the artist Banksy years ago he bought the speedboat, renamed Louise Michael, which is now used by a Spanish NGO. Fedez could limit himself to making one donation to an NGO, as Cecilia Strada said she did Roger Waterspouring well 50 thousand euros in the pockets of ResQ for i rescues at sea.

