How did the legal case between Fedez and Luis Sal end? Here’s the truth about the verdict

After several months from the explosive clash between Fedez and Luis Sal, the verdict in the controversial case has finally emerged, bringing to light the background to how events unfolded. The most intimate details of this affair were made known by the weekly magazine “Chi” which provided an analysis of what happened in the previous months.

Initially, Fedez and Luis Sal were not only friends, but also business partners. The two had become some partners initiatives, participating in the Prime Video show “Celebrity Hunted” and creating the popular podcast “Muschio Selvaggio”. However, over time, their relationship suffered a significant deterioration.

The first signal of tension emerged when Luis Sal he mysteriously disappeared in the recording studio of “Muschio Selvaggio”, arousing the curiosity of the spectators. In light of this, Fedez has decided to address the issue through a video published on the podcast’s YouTube channel, revealing that his colleague had decided to leave the project due to internal discussions.

Subsequently, Luis Sal tried to clarify the issue by publishing a ironic film on the web that went viral. However, the mystery around the real reason of the break between the two artists remained intact for some time.

Now, months after the clash, the verdict of the case was revealed by the weekly magazine “Chi”, shedding light on the situation. Fans and spectators anxiously wonder how the event ended legal dispute between the two, trying to fully understand the final developments of this turbulent affair. These were the words reported in the note of the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini: