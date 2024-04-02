While Fedezthe famous Italian rapper, proudly boasts of being the first owner to whom one was delivered Ferrari Roma Spider there is immediately someone else who denies it: “Fedez is not the first to come into possession of a Ferrari Roma, others have already been delivered, like mine which I came into possession of a couple of months ago“: it is the denial of a Paduan entrepreneur in the restoration sector and food blogger, Federico Dottowho is enjoying the little jewel from Ferrari, probably the first real Ferrari Roma delivered to Italy.

Fedez, through his social pages, had revealed his new “red” while he was collecting it together with his father Franco who, showing the setup with black canvas roof and leather interior “Beige Tradition” stated “like we haven't seen for 60 years“.

For the bodywork however, the choice of paintwork fell on “Celeste Trevi” contrasting with the black soft top and gray wheels. A configuration suggested by dad. On the other hand, Fedez himself declares that it will be the father who will enjoy the car more.

The exact price is not known. However, considering the starting cost of €250,000can be estimated approximately €30,000 more for customizations. Not an insignificant price for the smallest of the prancing horse's house.

However, it remains a very respectable car. Ferrari Rome in fact it has the 620 HP V8 And 780 Nm of torque, which guarantees supercar performance. Maximum speed of over 320 km/h , 0/100 km/h in 3.4 sec and 0/200 in 9.7 sec. The interior is also designed with attention to detail, making it unique and made up of exclusive materials. In just 13.5 seconds, the time it takes for the roof to retract, it reveals its luxury interior to the sun.

Other VIPs, famous people who own Ferraris and others

Like many other personalities from the world of entertainment and sport, Fedez joins the club of Ferrari owners. Although the last few months have not been the easiest for the Ferragnez couple, the VIP and singer also gave himself a gift. Even him, also Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the Thoroughbred and the SF90Spider. Or Robert Downey Junior and his California T.

Fedez and others are lucky people among the lucky ones, given that many other celebrities have had to give up the dream of buying a “red” one, because they ended up on the Ferrari's “black list”. For example Floyd Mayweather which broke the constraint imposed by Ferrari, which requires its customers not to sell the car before one year from purchase, to prevent devaluation. Or Justin Bieber, excluded due to customization of the paint on your car.

Wealth and fame are therefore not enough to join the group of the privileged and sit in one of the cars belonging to the Maranello brand. Different seems to be for Fedez and his Ferrari Roma Spider.

Fedez, born Federico Lucia, is a multifaceted Italian artist born in 1989 in Milan and raised in Buccinasco. In addition to being a successful rapperhas expanded its scope by becoming entrepreneur, influencer, record producer, host and X-Factor judge. Her rise in the world of entertainment has been rapid and full of successes, thanks not only to her music, but also to her presence on social media, where she shares moments of her life and expresses herself on social issues, often sparking controversy. Fedez can boast 85 platinum records and 7 active albums. In 2018 he made history as the youngest Italian artist to perform at the San Siro stadium in Milan in front of 80 thousand spectators. Another element that contributed to his success is his wife Chiara Ferragni, entrepreneur and fashion blogger, with whom he has been married since 2018 and with whom he had two children: Leone, born in 2018, and Vittoria, born in 2021. → Other

