“I arrive in a room, a girl locks me in a room, gives me a fake gun and says toh, ‘act’!”. “And how did she go?”. “Well, I think I made a great impression”. Fedez reveals, during the last episode of his podcast ‘Muschio Selvaggio, that he auditioned in Hollywood. The rapper says he was evaluated for a part in the cast of a Hollywood film for Netflix with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (‘Murder Mystery’, ed).

“I also had a fake mannequin that I had to take by the throat, point a gun at it and say ‘I spoke in English my whole life, stupid idiot! Fabio Rovazzi. The rapper briefly recounts the episode also in Instagram stories, where he shows the clip of the film in which his part is played by the actor who was then taken for the film.