“I apologize for the stuttering but it’s a problem I’ve had for some time, it takes me a while to formulate a sentence”: Fedez agitates his followers with an Instagram story published yesterday in which he responded to the accusations that reached him in thanks to his charity work.

He had shown the first hints a few days ago during a live broadcast on YouTube in which he presented a new podcast on financial education: he appeared tired and tried, he stammered in a controlled way and his voice almost disappeared. Also in that case he apologized to the audience at the end of the video: “I hope I don’t stutter like today because I started an incredible stutter”.

But what is stuttering? It is a speech disorder characterized by interrupted fluency and involuntary repetitions and extensions of sounds, syllables, words or sentences, with frequent pauses or blocks. Fedez did not go into the details of his stuttering, therefore it is not possible to establish how much it affects his life at the moment or what the causes are.

However, this disorder is rarely acquired in adulthood: the triggering factors are unknown, it can be a consequence of neurological events, such as head trauma, stroke and brain tumors, or of traumatic events such as bereavement or stress. Acquired stuttering tends to be limited to repetition of parts of words or sounds, and is associated with an almost complete lack of anxiety and secondary behaviors.

Stuttering is often associated with anxiety attacks, a phenomenon on which Fedez has always kept the spotlight on: two years ago at the Sanremo Festival he told of having had a very strong panic attack, and spoke of how to combat the disorder also resorting to of anti-anxiety bracelets.