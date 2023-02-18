Fedez and Rosa Chemical I get into trouble because of the kiss taken at the Sanremo Festival

According to a note from the Pro Vita association, Fedez and Rosa Chemical they were reported on charges of indecent exposure in a public place. The reason is clearly attributable to what happened on the final evening of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. Let’s find out all the details together.

In the 73rd edition of the San Remo FestivalFedez e Rosa Chemical they pissed everyone off. The two became protagonists a sensational gesture which was not much appreciated by Stefano Coletta, the director of Rai 1 and by Chiara Ferragni.

In detail, during the performance of the big in the race at San Remo Festivalthere was an exciting match between the two kiss and they faked a scene of a sexual nature. In light of this, thepro-life association has decided to file a complaint against them.

The complaint against Fedez and Rosa Chemical

They both received one complaint on charges of obscene acts in public place. These are the words which can be read in the note released by the same association:

A complaint for obscene acts in a public place was presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sanremo, following what happened on the final evening of the Sanremo Festival, Saturday 11 February, during which Fedez and Rosa Chemical mimed sexual intercourse with a relative orgasm on live tv. It is a behavior of unprecedented gravity, which has led to a wave of general indignation at the shame, discomfort and revulsion caused by the vulgarity of behavior in the sexual sphere.

Currently neither Fedez nor Rosa Chemical have released any statements about the news. The Milanese rapper seems to have completely disappeared from social media and the alleged one is also involved marriage crisis with his wife Chiara Ferragni.