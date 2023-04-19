Fedez and Luis Sal, the singer’s version is not convincing: “You are a liar”

The version provided by Fedez on the absence of Luis Sal from the podcast Wild Moss the web does not convince: to attack the rapper, implying that between the two things went differently from how they were told, is Alessandro Rosica, a gossip expert known as Social Investigator.

Intercepted by Strip the Newsindeed, Fedez had denied having argued with Luis Sal, who for several weeks has no longer been at the rapper’s side in the podcast hosted by the two, Wild Moss.

“Right now we haven’t argued. Due to my health problems there was a stop of the podcast and then since he was in France for other commitments I preferred to resume by myself. For me he is therapeutic. He helps me talk to other people ”Fedez had declared to Valerio Staffelli.

On his Instagram profile, however, Alessandro Rosica attacked the rapper by writing between the stories of his Instagram profile: “Fedez I didn’t make you so liar about the exclusion of Luis Sal”.

“What the fuck does that mean?” the Social Investigator then declared regarding Fedez’s statements: “Do you understand that we are not all your followers that you can turn us around as you want?”.

Then, re-proposing the video of Striscia La Notizia, Rosica added: “I’m only saying one thing, poor Chiara”.

“You don’t even believe the bullshit you say. Do you argue with everyone, do you want to see that the problem is you and not the others? Oh well this was already clear to me by now. This guy is going downhill more and more.”