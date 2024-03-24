The photos of little Vittoria's party: there is a detail that the most curious fans couldn't help but notice

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni together again for the little girl's birthday Victory. For one day, the two parents put aside their arguments and lawyers to spend an “almost normal” day with friends and relatives and with their princess.

Both published beautiful photos on their respective social channels, showing Leone and Vittoria always from behind. Rumors leaked in recent days state that the well-known rapper has warned his now almost ex-wife from showing their children on social media. It would seem that Fedez wants it protect them in such a delicate moment, between the Balocco scandal and the separation.

Little Vittoria has 3 years old and everyone gathered to celebrate it with a themed party Pocoyo, a cartoon loved by all children. Ferragnez fans were delighted to see them together again, but it would seem that there is no repair to their relationship now.

The strange and bizarre detail on the second cake for little Vittoria's party

There is another detail that the most curious fans couldn't help but notice. There were two cakes on display to celebrate Fedez and Chiara Ferragni's daughter. The first Pocoyo themed, colorful and made up of three floors. Then the second Frozen themed, but with a really bizarre detail. Instead of the ice princess's face, there it was a photo by Lino Banfi!

For what reason? Why was the Italian actor and comedian on Vittoria's cake? It is certainly a fun gift of father Fedez.

In the videos published on social media, the little girl was filmed several times while talking about Lino Banfi, even if little Ferragnez, as shown in the video above, has not yet understood whether he is her friend or not!