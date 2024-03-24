A few days away from her brother Leone, also for the little girl Victory Lucia Ferragni the time has come to blow out her first 3 candles. A fabulous and colorful party saw Chiara Ferragni and Fedez side by side.

Fedez, Chiara Ferragni and Vittoria

Let's discover together the theme of the party and how the two ex-spouses behaved.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez together at little Vittoria's party: peace made?

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they spent time together and mostly in the same place. Unfortunately, however, this is not the news that all the couple's fans are waiting for, but a reunion due to the little girl's birthday Vittoria Lucia Ferragni.

Chiara Ferragni, Vittoria and Leone

Last week it was little Leone who celebrated his birthday, while now Vittoria has blown out her first 3 candles. Precisely for this reason the parents of the children decided to organize the two of them birthdays different, in such a way as to best reward their individuality.

Fedez decided to cancel a lot of appointments just to attend his daughter's birthday. Once again however, the attitude between the two spouses was very cold and detached, almost as if they wanted to ignore each other. Now the only one glue The couple's children appear to be the children, which is why the hypothesis of a flashback is increasingly remote.

Vittoria's beautiful birthday: here is the theme of the party

Credits: La Zia DI Chiara Ferragni

If it was chosen as the theme of the birthday party for Leo Sonicfor Vittoria the focus was on something else, as she was the little one in the house Ferragni has chosen as a representative cartoon Pocoyo. It is a cartoon dedicated specifically to young children as it is very colorful and full of fun dynamics.

This was a great surprise for all those who used to follow the events of the Ferragnez, as Vittoria has always shown a great interest in Elsa Of Frozen. Everyone thought that the party would focus on this theme, but that wasn't the case.

Chiara Ferragni and Vittoria

In any case, it was him who struck the most shot that Chiara decided to do with her two children. The two always appear from behind following the beware Of Fedez arrived a few days ago. Even if peace seems to be very far between the two, what really matters is the good of the two little ones.