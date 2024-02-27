In today's meeting with the high school students of Turin Fede spoke about mental illnesses, but the wedding ring reappears on his left ring finger

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez broke up a few days ago and on every social platform there is nothing but talk about them. Even before their separation, the couple found themselves at the center of numerous gossip and news. In fact, both the events between Fedez and the recent accusations of aggravated fraud against Chiara Ferragni have meant that the couple has been targeted by interviews and gossip. Today, a truly curious detail emerges: Fedezafter several days, he returns to wearing his wedding ring.

Fedez at the meeting with the high school students of Turin

Fedez, who has been leaving home since mid-February, has returned to talk about his private life. Today, during a speech by the rapper at the Circolo dei Lettori, many noticed a really interesting detail. The event, organized with students from ten Turin high schools, focused on mental health. Already in the past months, the Milanese rapper has become the spokesperson for this delicate and important issue.

In the meeting, Fedez said:

“In this country we talk so little about mental health that even those who have the means and are privileged, like me, can find themselves in terrible situations. I took lots of psychotropic drugs all at once which served to repress each other's side effects. I got to the point of stuttering, you may remember.”

Fedez puts the wedding ring back on his finger

During this speech, Fedez he always held the microphone with his left hand, and many of the kids present didn't miss the detail. Fedez he put it back wedding ring on the finger. In an interview with Afternoon 5 a few days ago, the rapper, stopped outside a friend's house, was not wearing his wedding ring. But today, at the meeting at Turin Readers' Clubthe wedding ring is back on Fedez's left ring finger.

Fedez puts the wedding ring back on his finger

All Ferragnez fans are intrigued by this situation, perhaps the different displays of affection shown towards the couple have had the desired effect.