There continues to be talk of an increasingly deeper rift between Fedez and Ferragni. They haven't shown themselves together on social media for months

The virtual estrangement, or as it has been defined the “social divorce” for alleged image reasons, took place several weeks ago. But now the permanence of Fedez in Miami has come to an end, and his homecoming It seems to have been not too peaceful. In fact, rumors are circulating regarding a crisis between the 34-year-old rapper and his wife, the entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni.

The scandals linked to the Balocco pandoro and the Trudi doll seem to have affected the bond between Fedez and Ferragni. Not directly, of course, but something happened after this dark period for her, to say the least. The photos of the couple have been missing from their respective social profiles for almost two months.

Both, however, continue to show themselves together with their children and dog Paloma, but never in the company of each other exclusively. 'Dagospia' reports the news that currently Fedez and Ferragni they would live separately within the same home. Maybe in the same complex, but in different houses.

The affection for their two children, Leo and Victoria, seems to be the great and only bond that unites them at the moment, as can be seen from the very few messages that seem to be exchanged publicly. There is an air of crisis, it has been in the air for some time, but now it all seems real.

Although Fedez and Chiara have not yet released official statements regarding the situation of their marriage, it seems clear that a wall has risen between them. What we see is a profound separation that neither of them is willing to overcome at the moment.

The singer's trip to Miami would represent yet another sign of crisis on the part of the couple. Ferragni, after the Pandoro scandal, was no longer seen with her husband. It has been noticed that the digital entrepreneur often spends weekends away from home, in the company of her children and friends, but always without Fedez. The rapper reportedly confessed that he did not want to rush the divorce process. On the other hand, it takes more time to understand whether the rift with Chiara Ferragni can find a solution and a happy ending.