Crisis or no crisis? The Ferragnez soap opera now keeps everyone glued to social media waiting for a gesture from the couple to deny or confirm the crisis that would have erupted between the two after Sanremo and the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical.

To deny the storm there would be the images and a short video that has been circulating on social networks in the last few hours. In fact, the couple was at Villa Crespi, the restaurant of chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo, starred chef and famous television face (he is one of the judges of Masterchef). Chiara Ferragni and Fedez seemed smiling and (at least in appearance) serene. The influencer and the rapper perhaps wish to have a few moments of privacy and for this reason these days they are no longer appearing together on Instagram. Despite the images, however, fans continue to be concerned.

In recent days, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have no longer published stories or images together, or rather, the influencer continues to post but alone while not even a shadow of the rapper or just a few stories which then disappear after five minutes.

The outfit worn by Chiara proves that the video of the two having dinner at Cannavacciuolo is recent. About 11 hours ago, the most famous Italian influencer in the world published a photo taken in front of the mirror in her walk-in closet. In the shot, Chiara wears a red tartan skirt and scarf, paired with a black turtleneck and coat. This is the same outfit worn by Ferragni in the video shot in front of Villa Crespi in which she appears with her husband Fedez. It is evident that the two spent yesterday evening together. Why did they decide to keep silent about it from their community just in the days in which their alleged crisis has become a fact of national interest (something of which they are fully aware)?