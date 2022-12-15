Fedez, in the direct Instagram, also spoke of the influencers who instead went to Qatar

“My wife and I said no”. With these words the rapper Fedez introduced a very “hot” topic these days in a live Instagram, the Qatar-Gate. Live, Fedez explained to his followers because he and his wife Chiara Ferragni have chosen not to promote the World Cup in Qatar in any way.

In reality, their no was said long before the so-called Qatar-Gate eruptedthe European Parliament’s inquiry into some prominent parliamentarian members who allegedly received bribes to support Qatar and Morocco.

The World Cup in Qatar has raised a lot of controversy: from the working conditions and the deaths of the workers who built the stadiums and housing, passing through the Qatari regime that repeatedly violates human rights, right up to the bribes to speak well of Qatar in other countries.

Many have openly sided against the demonstration sport and the emirate, such as Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart and others instead went to Qatar to sponsor the event, such as David Beckham, strongly criticized in England. Among the VIPs contacted to promote the World Cup and the host country through social media were also the Ferragnez, who however said no.

During the live Instagram, Fedez said he was contacted to sponsor the World Cup and the beauties of the Middle Eastern state. The rapper explained that he refused and that the decision was made together with his wife Chiara Ferragni: “They would have paid us to go to Qatar but we said no”, explained the X Factor judge and then commented on the influencers who instead they went there, but without naming names: “See fashion icon it makes me a little sad there”he said.

“There’s a lot of talk about rights and then, even Italian brands that have exhibited themselves, it doesn’t make sense to see them there. It doesn’t make much sense in my opinion”.

International organizations have repeatedly denounced the state of human rights in Qatara country where homosexuality is punished with imprisonment and, in some cases, with the death penalty, where foreign workers live and work in precarious conditions: according to an investigation by the Guardian more than 6,500 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka would have died.

