Today's stories and a special sighting once again lead to doubts about the breakup between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. What did the Ferragnez do?

The latest stories of the Ferragnez couple once again question the (irreparable?) closure of the relationship between Fedez And Chiara Ferragni. There are further elements that allow us to further investigate this love story that is truly holding millions of fans in suspense. The two appeared together and with an apparently relaxed air.

Fedez returns from an important day, the one in which he brought a topic of great importance to hundreds of students at the Turin Readers' Club. It was talked about mental health, a theme very dear to the rapper, both due to personal experiences and awareness campaigns carried out in recent years. At the event, while putting the issue of separation aside, there was no lack of opportunity to note other details useful for gossip about the couple.

Fedez, in fact, reappears in public with the faith on the ring finger, after having removed it in the previous days. Her decision to put it back or not is a matter of speculation. We already know, at the center of her concerns are her children, Leone and Vittoria, aged 5 and 2 respectively, and the desire to protect them.

But today's stories and an anonymous report on a sighting once again lead to doubts about the breakup, whether definitive or organised. In fact, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni testify on social media that they accompanied together Leo at school and that I appreciated the drawings made in class. On social media, moreover, all the affection and pride of the parents shines through.

According to the report reported by thesighting at the school, it seems that the two did not seem at all in a moment of estrangement or coldness. The source, therefore, would be very confirmed by the numerous stories that both Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have published in the last few hours. Is the crisis therefore over?

Chiara Ferragni also returns to social media for talk to followers, in the simplest way, by asking with an open question about “How are you” stories. Despite being the year of the Bull (as stated by one of her followers who responded to her), the entrepreneur states that “This year is anything but the lucky year for the Bull [ndr. il segno zodiacale della Ferragni]”.

Doubts remain. Some think it's all a farce, a plot organized to distract the masses from court cases. Others are convinced that the crisis was announced and that at the moment it is truly a delicate moment. We hope that Fedez and Chiara Ferragni will go back to being simply “Ferragnez”.