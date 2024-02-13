After almost two months Fedez returns to show his wife, Chiara Ferragni, in his stories. Signs of détente in the Ferragnez household?

Chiara Ferragnithe most famous Italian entrepreneur and influencer, seems to have spent a lonely Sunday at home, but appearances hide new developments in the Ferragnez household. Fedez, in fact she would have published a story that shows her with her daughter Vittoria. A glimmer of light on the dark crisis that Ferragni and her husband seemed to be going through.

The social media entrepreneur is experiencing a period of change after reaching the peak of her career with participations such as the one at the Sanremo Festival. Her fortune now seems to be going through a complicated phase. It's all the fault of Balocco case and the follower crisis.

The episode last December is still too vivid in everyone's memory, when Chiara Ferragni found herself at the center of a heated controversy following her collaboration with Balocco. The negative impact on her social media was not long in coming, with a significant loss of followers as well as other issues related to his image. A situation that seemed to have taken her by surprise.

In this very stormy period, it seemed that the husband's support, Fedez, was waning. The rapper, in fact, seemed to have distanced himself from the controversy, underlining everyone's life as an autonomous individual.

This circumstance fueled rumors of a possible crisis between the two, becoming a topic of discussion among fans. Chiara Ferragni interrupted the posting photos on social media for about a month and upon his return he found a less warm atmosphere. Fedez's presence in his photos faded, until he disappeared completely for almost two months. For a while, the couple no longer appeared together, raising suspicions of a marital crisis.

Meanwhile, it seems that Fedez was even less present at home, also given the trip to Miami. This crisis therefore seemed to go beyond mere speculation. But the surprise came and shocked many fans when on Fedez's Instagram profile A story has appeared that sees Ferragni portrayed at home with her little daughter Vittoria in her arms.

However, it remains a complicated period for Chiara Ferragni, with a series of events that are putting her public image to the test. In any case, whatever this story wants to communicate, even if it is evidently a sign of détente, Chiara and Federico remain a couple and like any relationship they have ups and downs.