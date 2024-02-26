This is the news reported by 'Dagospia', the newspaper that first launched the announcement of the separation between the influencer and Fedez.

The meeting between the two would finally arrive, after the media hype that reported the separation and the rapper's removal from home. Fedez And Chiara Ferragni they would have met again in their Milanese residence, the one recently purchased and renovated, but the meeting would not have had the aim of resolving the situation.

According to some rumours, it seems that theappointment between Fedez and Ferragni had different intentions. This is the news reported by 'Dagospia', the newspaper that launched the announcement of the separation between the influencer and the rapper. We are always learning new scoops from the newspaper and this is just the latest piece of a turbulent separation to say the least.

According to what was stated by the newspaper directed by Roberto D'Agostino, the two met after an exchange of letters between their lawyers. It seems, in fact, that the two have already been engaged in legal issues relating to their separation for days. The face-to-face meeting that took place in the house in Milan, an apartment owned by Chiara Ferragni, would have been a rather heated confrontation.

It seems that Fedez has reacted badly to the interview released by his wife to the 'Corriere della Sera'. Although they had agreed to keep a low profile, it seems that the influencer's statements were not welcomed. At the moment, according to what was reported by 'Dagospia', Fedez is looking a new home in Milan. In an interview with Afternoon Fivea few days before this further meeting with his wife, he reiterated that the “priority is the children”.

In the interview with 'Corriere della Sera', conducted before the news of the marriage crisis became the talk of the town, Chiara Ferragni underlined that her top priority is the protection of her children. She did not deny, however, that there were critical issues with the rapper: