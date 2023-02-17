Fedez and Chiara Ferragni: behind the scenes of Sanremo broadcast on Amazon

To find out what happened behind the scenes of the Sanremo 2023 Festival between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni you will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime: this is what Davide Maggio reveals according to which Rai would have given the backstage images exclusively to the paid platform.

“During the last singing festival, the correspondents of Rai programs were not allowed access to the Theater, having to limit themselves to stationing at the Porta Carraia (entrance on the back) or on the Green Carpet in front of the Ariston Theater – writes Davide Maggio – But the exceptions, let alone, are not lacking. And guess who they covered? The Ferragnezes”.

“Rai has seen fit to exclude its correspondents with related cameras inside the Theater but to allow access to Prime Video operators for the filming of the second season of The Ferragnez” added the journalist.

It is therefore very probable that in the second season of The Ferragnez the reaction of Chiara Ferragni will also be shown after the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical on the Ariston stage.

The news of the behind-the-scenes rights of the Sanremo 2023 Festival sold exclusively to Amazon Prime has only fueled the rumors that the alleged crisis that Fedez and Chiara Ferragni are allegedly experiencing is actually a well-thought-out marketing operation by the couple.

The contradictory news of these days, however, does not help to understand what is really happening to the two. According to the journalist Guia Soncini, in fact, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni would have “asked Prime for an unplanned week of rest in filming”.

“The second season of the series The Ferragnez cannot fail to contain the state crisis that everyone is talking about, Prime products have lengthy processes (they must be subtitled for the whole world, and made legally unassailable for the different places) and – given that they don’t feel like filming and the dishes in favor of the camera – the platform has therefore moved the release: scheduled for May, now it would be in September” wrote the journalist on Linkiesta.