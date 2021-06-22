The fight for the approval of the Zan bill is still in full swing. In particular, Fedez, in the last few hours, through his Instagram profile, has responded to the criticisms arrived from the Vatican, according to which the decree violates the agreement: the rapper did not send them to say!

The ddl Zan continues to discuss: the approval of the decree, which aims to prevent discrimination against diversity, and especially against those relating to sexual orientation, it proceeds in slow motion and there are many characters from the world of entertainment who have taken a stand to try to bring this issue to the attention of public opinion.

Among these also Fedez, who talked about it, amid great controversy, even on the stage of the concert of the first of May. The rapper, in the past few hours, also wanted to comment on the news arrived this morning: the Vatican asked the Italian State for it modification of the decree as it would violate the Concordat in some of its parts, expressing fears for the Catholic population.

Read also: Fedez attacks Pillon

Fedez, in his stories of Instagram he asked: “Guys, have you read today’s news?”.

Fedez: attacks the Vatican

After briefly reporting the request made by Vatican toItaly, the rapper made irony on the famous “concordat” that was mentioned in the note:

“But who has agreed the concordat? Have you agreed on something? And then, friends of the Vatican, hadn’t we agreed that you would give us back taxes on real estate? The European Union has estimated it about 5 billion, perhaps more, in reality it is not known why you have lost the real estate account! You have too many! ”.

Not just the rapper again raised the issue of taxes who still remained unpaid, but he also recalled that Italy remains one secular state:

“Little spoiler, friends of the Vatican: we are a secular state! I know you are not used to hearing this! ”.

Fedez pointed out that there is a truly surreal situation, as the Vatican disputes an Italian law, but when it comes to judging a priest who has committed harassment, the latter is judged by the Vatican and not from Italian state: “Did you also agree on this?”.

It might interest you: Donatella Versace criticizes the Northern League: “You make me shiver!”