MILAN. Back and forth between Fedez and Codacons. The association publishes the full text of the letter sent to Fedez's lawyers after the request to remove the statement, where the association informed the financial police about the rapper's corporate assets. «We learn of the statement released today by Fedez where finally the rapper seems to understand that being exposed to the Fiamme Gialle was a dutiful act for Codacons – explains the association – Considering his “straw tail”, with our letter we also informed Fedez that we are not used to offending anyone , but we will get to the bottom of it to ascertain what use he makes of all those companies.”

The full text of the letter

«Dear Colleagues, we have read your warning with the utmost attention and we want to clarify the following. First of all, the reason why the association published the statement in question is linked to the same initiatives of Mr. Fedez in which he himself spoke about the methods through which he manages his assets (we remember on this point, in any case, the following public statement: “I have not registered anything in my name and therefore I am technically penniless because it is all registered in the name of my family's companies, as is the case for many businessmen and women in this country)”.

«In this regard – continues the letter – the consideration that your client is a public figure with public relevance will certainly not escape your notice. The same argument would have been valid if certain utterances had been uttered by a Minister. Mr Fedez has a following which inevitably makes him influential on the public and, as such, inevitably exposes himself even more to possible criticism, spotlight and controls. Given that Mr. Fedez is addressing millions of people, it goes without saying that he, like other figures of public importance, must be crystal clear and transparent because he is addressing millions of young people for whom he is often taken as model of life and growth. We want to remember, on this point, how it was the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte who instructed Mr. Fedez and his wife to raise awareness, through their stories, among young people about wearing masks during the pandemic emergency precisely for the follow-up of which the same they can boast. You will also not be unaware of the function of Codacons which, please remember, is a consumer association which has among its statutory purposes the right to submit complaints to the authorities regarding phenomena of social relevance. In particular, the Codacons Statute, in article 3, provides that “The Association, also in compliance with the principles established by Article 101 of the TFEU – pursues the primary aim of protecting end consumers from prejudices deriving from decisions, agreements or concerted practices, or from any type of illicit activity carried out by public or private entities and aimed at distorting competition in the supply of goods or services as well as disrupting public auctions or obstructing public supervisory bodies of banks and financial intermediaries ()” and that ” It supervises the correct management of the securities market to counteract its alteration and manipulation by privileged subjects.” With particular reference to the right to criticize Codacons, the Statute also provides that the association “Promotes information initiatives for the protection of users of financial, banking or insurance services”.

«Therefore the right to information and criticism – we read again in the Codacons letter – falls among the specific statutory functions of the association which pursues absolute transparency in the behavior of taxpayers. Qualified right of criticism of Codacons which was expressly recognized, among many rulings, by the Court of Cassation, Criminal Section V: «The Court of Appeal should have limited itself to finding the undisputed nucleus of truth inherent in the Codacons press releases, pertinent to the materiality of the investment made at the Lehman company and the existence of family ties between the injured party and Terenzio Cugia, with a prominent management role at the company issuing the securities purchased by Siae, concretizing the exercise of the right to criticize the expression of questions in this regard, albeit in an ironic and allusive form. This is even more so considering the function of Codacons, the body responsible for protecting the needs of consumers. On the basis of the considerations set out so far, it is therefore necessary to proceed with the annulment of the contested sentence because the fact does not constitute a crime.” Therefore «Codacons has a broader right to criticize than the average Italian. Given the above, given the aforementioned statutory objectives of Codacons, we take the liberty of reiterating how it is indubitable that a fact of this kind, i.e. the administration of a large patrimony through various companies which have been the subject of various operations, could lead to one, even if unwanted, tax avoidance (not evasion) which could prevent or make it difficult for the Authorities to ascertain income. After all this we would like to point out that it was absolutely not our intention to accuse Mr. Fedez of tax evasion or of other hypotheses that could be subsumed in criminally or fiscally relevant cases. Rather, it was our intention to limit ourselves to a simple statement of the facts. It will certainly be known to you, and we certainly do not want to teach you, that, pursuant to the combined provisions of the articles. 684 of the Criminal Code and 114 and 329 of the Criminal Code, the complaint to the Authorities is not an act covered by secrecy and whose publication in the press is prohibited since it is not an act formed by the Public Prosecutor during the investigations and therefore subject to secrecy (“For the purposes of the integration of the crime of arbitrary publication of documents of a criminal proceeding, a complaint presented to the public prosecutor or the judicial police does not fall within the prohibition on publication referred to in art. 114 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, as it is not an act of investigation carried out by them” Criminal Court of Cassation, section I, 02/02/2017, no. 21290). Therefore, given that on our part, it is reiterated, there was no accusatory intent, if you had that impression we apologize and will certainly remove this statement from the website. Furthermore, after having received the opinion we are requesting from the Agcm and the Revenue Agency today, for greater transparency and clarity of our social objectives, we will evaluate whether to publish the complaint in full. So we apologize for the misunderstanding and for any tones used. We greet you cordially and invite you to the next Codacons initiatives, as is right, which will concern your client”.