Small storm behind the song by Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti “One thousand” which is having a lot of success. Just think that in just 7 days of publication it got on Youtube something like 8 million views. Well the Consumers’ Association, Codacons, filed a complaint with the Antitrust for an alleged covert advertising in the video clip and in the text of the song. It would be an alleged product placement not reported of the famous drink “Coca Cola”. For this reason we ask for the suspension of the diffusion of the piece from all portals and on the radio.

The Codacons he always proves to be very attentive to the events concerning the rapper Fedez. First he presented a complaint against the fundraising made by Fedez against the San Raffaele Hospital. Then he had to complain for having promoted the brand “in a deceptive way” Nike during the performance at the concert on May 1st. On that occasion Fedez wore a designer hat.

Fedez, what the rapper risks now

Today the protest against his new song. The Codacons talks about advertising disguised in the form of a piece of music. This despite the fact that Fedez had announced through Instagram stories with the indication of “adv” (advertising), the presence in the video of the drink mostly enriched with a new packaging.

In addition, the sponsorship of the brand is also indicated in the description of the song, but for the Codacons this is not enough “because the information must be immediately perceivable by users “.

“In the text of the song the well-known American drink is mentioned several times and in the video clip accompanying the song the” Coca-Cola “brand appears continuously, clearly visible to the eyes of the spectators but without informing them about the inclusion of products for commercials within the video “ – it is read. For this reason, the rapper risks from the Antitrust a fine from 10 thousand up to 5 million euros in addition to the blackout of the video clip.