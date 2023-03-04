In the past few hours Fedez was to be heard as a witness in the bis trial for the massacre in the Lanterna Azzurra disco in Corinaldo in which five children and a young mother died, but he did not appear in the courtroom due to legitimate impediment. The artist has sent a medical certificate. Yet another demonstration that something is not going as it should.

But what is happening to Fedez? In the last few days, after the Sanremo Festival, the rapper did not want to show himself, except on very rare occasions. Both on social media, where he published regularly, and in other areas such as the presentation of Lol 3 and the court for his testimony about him. “I’m going through a period where I prefer to stay away from social media as much as possible – he wrote yesterday on Instagram -. It has nothing to do with my wife. On the contrary, I thank him for the constant support “. Words that came after a few episodes that alarmed fans like stuttering during his outburst against Selvaggia Lucarelli.

But why should Fedez be heard as a witness in the Corinaldo trial? Fedez performed at the Lanterna Azzurra some time before the massacre on the night between 7 and 8 December 2018. The Prosecutor had cited him as a witness in the judgment on the safety conditions in the venue, administrative issues and the issue of permits for the reopening of the disco. Fedez had already been cited as a witness in last Friday’s hearing, together with Sfera Ebbasta (who was expected on the evening of the massacre for a DJ-set): both had represented a legitimate impediment for a work commitment that could not be postponed.