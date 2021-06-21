Released on 11 June, Mille is already an institution of Italian catchphrases. With important milestones achieved in a very short time, today it was announced that the single by Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti is gold record ten days after its release.

One thousand it is an unstoppable success. Ten days after its launch and one week after the release of the video official, the single of Fedez, Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti has climbed the rankings and obtained almost unthinkable awards in such a short time.

To be added to the numerous milestones obtained with a thousand, the Gold Record, thus launching the hit in the Olympus of the catchphrases summer.

Mille: Gold record in record time

One thousand it has been out for a week, but it seems to have heard it for who knows how long, so many are the times that we have had the opportunity to listen to it. It is impossible, in fact, not to know at least the refrain: even unintentionally, inevitably we have stumbled upon a passage to the radio, to TV, or in a share on social.

Precisely for the great consensus and for the enormous success in constant growth of this single, One thousand has reached and exceeded the number of copies sold necessary to receive the Disk gold, which as far as the individual is concerned is of 35000 copies sold.

A recognition that was obtained about ten days after its release: if it is not a record, it certainly came very close.

The successes of Mille

Since its release, One thousand has done nothing but climb rankings and acquire more and more consensus among the public, social and not.

Starting with video official, released on YouTube for just a week and which to date has exceeded nine millions of views, in spite of the Codacons who would like it out of the web for alleged covert advertising.

At the top of the ranking of the most listened to singles in Italy, yesterday Fedez announced that his song, sung with Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti, entered the 117th position of the top 200 of Spotify Global Charts.