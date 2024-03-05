Fedez recently shared a story on his social media accounts that leaves no room for interpretation. According to many, her communication seems linked to the crisis with Chiara Ferragni.

The short stay in Rozzano, on an important day for his wife, the evening interview with Fabio Fazio, was already symbolically important. The return to the city of his childhood and adolescence, a walk down memory lane together with the present, his children, brings with it many meanings that go beyond the mere logistical need.

For several weeks, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have been at the center of media attention. It is known that they are going through a deep marital crisis, with the rapper who moved to another apartment, the one where he lived with his ex Giulia Valentina. Only a few hours ago, on the evening of March 3, however, during an interview with What's the weather like, Chiara Ferragni confirmed for the first time the difficulties that she and her husband are experiencing. The influencer, hosted by Fabio Fazio, stated:

Unfortunately it is not a strategy. You always think there's a team of experts, that I'm a strategist, that we decide, 'my husband and I are moving away,' but that's not the case. It's not a strategy. […] We communicate because we are two adults who love each other. We don't burn bridges at any moment. It is a moment of crisis, we have had them in the past too. This is a slightly stronger crisis, but let's see, I don't know now.

Recently, something caught the attention of social media. Fedez posted a story that would appear to be a message that refers to the crisis with Chiara Ferragni. The rapper shared some phrases from lyrics of “Look Simple”, an old song of his in duet with J-Ax. The words chosen by Federico seem to refer to the difficult moment he is going through with his wife. The gesture did not escape the watchful eyes of his followers.

Meanwhile, fans continue to support Ferragnez. It is hoped that the rapper and the digital entrepreneur will find the right path to reconciliation and that, therefore, positive news can arrive about them.

